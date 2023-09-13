Liberia coach, Ansumana Keita has described Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars as a work in progress after suffering defeat in the international friendly.

The Lone Stars lost 3-1 to the four-time African champions at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday evening with Ernest Nuamah, Mohammed Kudus and Jordan Ayew scoring the goals.

It was the first time the Black Stars had scored three goals in a match under the stewardship of head coach Chris Hughton since taking over the job in March earlier this year.

When asked about his thoughts on the Ghana team, Keita said, “Ghana has a good team but they still need to work hard. If you look at Ghana for the past one year, you know a team that went to the World Cup, we have to respect them,” he he added.

Ghana will continue to prepare for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers and next year’s AFCON with friendlies against Mexico on October 14 and the United States three days later.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars have qualified for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

Chris Hughton and his charges will be hoping to win the trophy to end the country’s 41-year trophy drought.

