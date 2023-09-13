A businessman who allegedly collected GH¢117,500 from a building contractor under the pretext of securing 16 auctioned vehicles but failed, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Evans Aziz appeared before the court after he was re-arrested by the Police through a bench warrant.

The bench warrant was issued on June 13, 2022.

According to Aziz’s counsel, the accused was unaware that a case had been made against him.

The prosecution said he inherited the case from another officer, and it could be that Aziz was not warned to appear in court.

The court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah revoked the bench warrant because it noted that on record, Aziz had never appeared in court before, so it was possible that he was not warned to appear.

Aziz, charged with defrauding by false pretences, pleaded not guilty.

The court gave Aziz bail in the sum of GH¢200,000 bail with four sureties who are income earners.

The matter has been adjourned to September 27, 2023.

ASP Dickson Turna, the prosecutor said Isaac Adjei Amanor is the complainant. Aziz is a resident of Dansoman, Accra.

The prosecution said in October 2018, Aziz informed Amanor that some vehicles at Parliament House were going to be auctioned off.

It said Amanor expressed interest in the auction, and Aziz took him to Parliament House to select certain vehicles.

The prosecution said Amanor selected 16 vehicles at the cost of GH¢2,500 each.

Aziz demanded and collected GH¢17,000 as the processing fees.

He later called Amanor to inform him that eight of the 16 vehicles were ready but that he required an additional amount of GH¢55,000.

According to the prosecution GH¢55,000 was sent through one Owusu and P.A.

The prosecutor stated that P.A drove a Toyota Land Cruiser to Amanor and told him that he would work on the documents and return the vehicle the same day.

Moments later, P.A contacted Amanor and informed him that he had been arrested and that he required GH¢5,500 to pay the police.

The prosecution said Aziz and his accomplices went into hiding after collecting GH¢117,000 from Amanor.

It said all efforts to get the vehicles proved futile.

Amanor petitioned the police on August 15, 2019, and Aziz was arrested on November 18, 2019.

The prosecutor said Aziz admitted the offence and told the Police that he handed over all the monies to the said P.A.

Aziz was, however, unable to provide any information about P.A.’s whereabouts or contact details.

ALSO READ: