The Nkwanta District Court has sentenced Anyebas James, an undergraduate, to 12 months imprisonment with hard labour, for defrauding a businessman in Nkwanta South Municipality.

The convict, a 23-year-old level 200 student of the Uni­versity of Development Studies (UDS), pleaded guilty to the crime.

Police Inspector Bright Nana Nkansah said that on July 10, this year, the convict posted a Haojue DR motorcycle on his WhatsApp status and on his Facebook wall that was on sale.

The prosecution told the court presided over by Mr Jo­seph Evans Anang Okrupa, that the complainant, Mr S.K Kwasi, showed interest in buying the motorcycle posted on.

Inspector Nkansah said the complainant agreed to buy the motorcycle at GH¢8,500.

The prosecution said the student directed the com­plainant to pay the money into his momo account, to facilitate transfer of the motorcycle to him, which the buyer obliged to.

Insp Nkansah said that after making full payment, the convict demanded addition­al GH¢1,100 to facilitate the registration of the motorcycle, which he did, amounting to GH¢ 9,600.

The prosecution said the convict failed to fulfill his promise and went into hiding at Nalerigu.

Insp Nkansah said Mr Kwasi lodged a complaint at the Nk­wanta Police Station leading to his arrest.

The prosecution said Anye­bas appeared before the court and pleaded guilty to the crime.

Insp Nkansah said the family of the student paid GH¢4,000 of the GH¢9,600, which was presented to court.

