Raoul Savoy, the coach of the Central African Republic cursed the Black Stars following their qualification to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

CAR were hosted the Baba Yara Stadium in the final Group E game of the AFCON qualifiers on Thursday.

The Black Stars left it late and had to come from behind to chalk an important 2-1 victory over Raoul Savoy’s resilient side.

Louis Mfouta’s early goal was cancelled out by a free-kick from Mohammed Kudus, before substitute Ernest Nuamah scored late on to seal victory for the Black Stars in Kumasi.

According to Savoy, Ghana will have a similar campaign as they did at the last AFCON in Cameroun.

Speaking to the media after the Black Stars beat his team to qualify for the tournament, he predicted that Ghana won’t wont do well.

“Your next AFCON will be like the last one,” he said.

The Black Stars were booted out in the group stage at the last AFCON in Cameroon after picking up just one point from their group.

Then playing under Milovan Rajevac, Ghana lost to Morocco in their opening game and drew against Gabon before suffering a defeat to Comoros.

The Black Stars will know their 2023 AFCON group opponents on October 12.

