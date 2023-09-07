The Black Stars of Ghana have qualified for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

The Black Stars on Thursday secured a 10th straight AFCON qualification with a 2-1 win over Central African Republic (CAR).

Goals from Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah ensured that Ghana came back to record the win.

Ghana finished Group E with 12 points and have qualified with Angola who finished 2nd with 9 points.

Following the qualification, Michael Essien in a social media post sent a congratulatory message to the players.

“Congratulations Bravoo Boys,” the former Chelsea midfielder wrote on X.

Former captain, Asamoah Gyan also praised the impact of Antoine Semenyo following the win.

Antoine Semenyo 💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿🔥🔥🔥 — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) September 7, 2023

GHANA QUALIFIES TO THE AFCON 2024 🇬🇭👏 pic.twitter.com/U5MRi7WOyy — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) September 7, 2023

QUALIFIED ✅



Ghana officially book their tickets to Côte d'Ivoire for a 24th #TotalEnergiesAFCON participation 👏#TotalEnergiesAFCONQ2023 pic.twitter.com/xPTmQnuBCV — CAF (@CAF_Online) September 7, 2023

Ghana will now prepare for the tournament scheduled to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will discover their group opponents on October 12 with the draw expected to be held in Abidjan.

Ghana will hope to end its 41-year AFCON trophy drought in Ivory Coast following their qualification.