The District Electoral Officer for the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly has appealed to residents who have misplaced their cards to abstain from partaking in the current limited registration exercise.

Ruth Arthur said from observation, most people who have joined the queue for the registration had misplaced their cards, adding that this is not the time for replacement.

“We have had a lot of people who have misplaced their cards coming here, it is obvious that the message and education has not gone down well with some registrants, and we appeal to them to desist from coming to make the work difficult for us.”

Madam Arthur, speaking to the Ghana News Agency, however, indicated that the process had been smooth so far.

She said the registration for misplaced cards would commence immediately after the current exercise was done at a fee of GHS 10.00.

The Electoral Commission Limited Voter registration exercise started on Tuesday September 12, 2023, at all 268 District Offices of the Commission.

Five Electoral Offices including Ayawaso North, Ayawaso East, Korley Klottey, Ayawaso Central and Ayawaso West were hosted at the former headquarters of the Electoral Commission at Ridge.

When the GNA visited the former Headquarters of the EC the process had begun smoothly for all the five District offices.

Mr Bernard Ansah, Registration Technician for Ayawaso East said so far, they had registered 50 applicants for day one and expressed the hope that as the days go by more eligible applicants would troop in to register.

The Registration Technician for Ayawaso North, Mr Samuel Ayetey, said although the process had been smooth as at 1500 hours, they were able to register only 31 applicants due to the late attendance by applicants and the rain but “we expect to register more people in the coming days.”

Madam Linda Abban, District Officer for Korle Klottey indicated that the team faced some network challenges when the rain started but it was immediately resolved after the rain stopped.

The EC Technical Team for the Korley Klottey District revealed that 54 applicants were issued with their voter ID cards as at 1430 hours of the first day of registration.

The team lamented that the late attendance of applicants from the Korle Klottey District resulted in the few numbers registered for day one of the exercise.

The 21-day exercise is to enable Ghanaians within the voting age (18 and above) and those who could not partake in the last registration in 2020 to do so, in preparation for the December 19, 2023, District Level Elections.