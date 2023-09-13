Award-winning broadcast journalist and Creative President of Nineteen57, Kofi Okyere Darko, also known as KOD, has revealed which political party he will vote for during the 2024 general election.

Earlier, the media personality had revealed he was a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after he supported the party during its campaign prior to the 2016 elections.

However, the tables have turned as KOD has made his intention to vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) come 2024 known. He says he is disappointed in the NPP because they failed to keep their promises.

He shared these comments during the ‘Big Interview’ segment with host Roselyn Felli on Joy Prime’s morning show on Wednesday.

“I think Mahama was an amazing and wonderful president. He did amazingly well for this country, but when he lost the election and Nana Akufo-Addo became president, I thought, well, Nana has been trying for all these years.

“If he had never become president, it would have been like the best man we never had, and especially now that the narrative we hear is that the next person is going to do what I was not able to finish; no, that’s not Nana Akufo-Addo.”

Asked if he was disappointed by the president’s failure, he said, “I am. I’m highly disappointed.”

Again, when he was asked, ‘So come 2024, will you still vote for the NPP?’ He answered “No”.

Asked about the NDC, he said “Yes”.

That notwithstanding, he thinks the ex-president and flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, is good and has the potential to make a change in Ghana’s economy.

The broadcaster further mentioned that he rallied behind the NPP because he envisioned a better Ghana under Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration, which did not manifest.

Although he commended the NPP government for the initiation of the free SHS policy, he feels it was not properly executed due to their inability to remunerate the caterers.

Adding to that, the fashion designer is of the opinion that the Akufo-Addo-led government could have done better.

KOD has been criticised by Ghanaians for supporting the NPP as a journalist, which violates the ethics of the profession. But he said, “I’m just someone who is very passionate about Ghana.”