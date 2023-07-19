The Accra Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a businessman, accused of stealing a Kia Rhino truck worth GH¢50,000.

The court, presided over by Mrs Susana Eduful, issued the bench warrant for the arrest of Mr Stephen Kwaku Amponsah, ­for failing to attend court.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector Ebenezer Teye-Okuffo, told the court that Mr Amponsah, who was charged with stealing and fraudulent breach of trust, had gone into hiding.

The court adjourned the case to July 25, for Mr Amponsah to open his defence.

The court heard that some­where in February 2022, WO1 Offei gave his Rhino truck to the accused to work with for a monthly payment of GH¢4,500 to the owner.

Insp Teye-Okuffo said the accused upon receipt of the vehicle, failed to render accounts and went into hiding.

The prosecution said the com­plainant reported the case to the police, leading to the arrest of the accused, who initially denied the offence in his caution statement.

Insp Teye-Okuffo said the accused later admitted that he had sold the vehicle at GH¢55,000 to Madam Dora Kuku Assem, a witness to this case.

The court heard that during the investigation that the vehicle was found and retrieved.

ALSO READ: