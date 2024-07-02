The Sogakope Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a 25-year-old man, Setsoafia Kudzu, who allegedly defiled a 10-year-old girl.

The court presided over by His Honor Joseph N. McAli Jr issued the warrant following a request by the prosecution led by D/Inspr. Nene Oman V.

Setsoafia Kudzu was due to reappear in court on Monday, July 1, 2024, having been granted bail when he was first arraigned before the court last month.

He was arrested and charged with the offence of defilement of a child under 16 years contrary to section 101 of the Criminal Offenses Act 29/60 as amended by Act 554: section 11.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge when he first appeared before the court.

The complainant in the case is the mother of a 10-year-old, class four pupil who spent several days on admission at the Sogakope District hospital having sustained severe injuries and infections in her genital area after the unfortunate ordeal with her alleged abuser.

The accused is a carpenter’s apprentice who lived in the same neighborhood with the victim at Toklokpo, a suburb of Sogakope in the Volta region.

But when the case was called in court on Monday, the accused person was not present except for one of the sureties, Innocent Gbedzi, who informed the court that Kudzu had been out of sight for a couple of days now.

He told the court he had for days been looking for the accused to serve him copies of the disclosures made in relation to the case ahead of the hearing on Monday to no avail.

The court also heard that the wife and children of the accused have also not been seen in the community for some days now.

Meanwhile, the victim and her mother have been relocated to an undisclosed location by the police to ensure their safety following some unwarranted attempts by some community women to frustrate them.

