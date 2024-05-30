A 45-year-old man, Efo Emma has been apprehended by the Tuba Police Command for allegedly fingering and nearly defiling a three-year-old girl at Tuba Kuwait in the Ga South Municipality of Greater Accra Region.

Police sources revealed that, the suspect took the little girl to his room and inserted his hand into her private part.

He also reportedly robbed his penis with cream and nearly defiled the victim whose mother, a co-tenant had gone to the market.

In the course of his act, a co-tenant is said to have heard the little girl’s cry and quickly broke into the suspect’s room.

Information gathered by Adom News indicates that, he saw the suspect and the victim naked with a substance suspected to be oil in the toddler’s private part and same on Efo’s manhood.

The mother of the victim, Janet Asare told Adom News she was shocked when the co-tenants narrated the incident to her.

The suspect was dragged to the Police station and is currently assisting the Tuba District Command DOVVSU in investigations.

