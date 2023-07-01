A six-year-old KG2 pupil at Twifo Ampekro has allegedly been defiled by a popular fetish priest in the area, John Afedzi.

The accused is yet to comment on the allegations.

According to the mother of the victim, Madam Sarah Antwi, she observed that there has been a change in the way her daughter walks and also the little girl cries anytime she is urinating.

Being curious, she approached her daughter to find out what was wrong with her and was stunned to have found out that the child had been defiled.

Madam Sarah Antwi immediately reported the matter to the Twifo Ampekro Shed unit committee and after in-depth investigations by the unit committee, it emerged that Mallam John Antwi is allegedly responsible.

The parents of the victim took her to the Twifo Praso District hospital where it was also confirmed that some forceful friction had taken place in the child’s genitals.

The mother in an interview with Kasapa News’ Yaw Boagyan disclosed that the child currently experiences excruciating pain whenever she urinates and is unable to walk properly.

The matter is currently being investigated by Hemang police in the Twifo Hemang Lower Denkyira District.

