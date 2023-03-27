Residents of Twifo Hemang in the Twifo Hemang Lower Denkyira District of the Central Region say they are gripped with fear following the heightening chieftaincy dispute in the community.

Police presence and patrol in the community have increased in the last 24 hours.

However, residents have said they believe more security personnel are needed before calm could be permanently restored back into the community.

The last clash between two families over chieftaincy ruling from the Central regional house of chiefs saw several property destroyed whilst other people had to run out of the community to save their lives.

Police personnel from the Assin Fosu Divisional police command are still patrolling the community to restore calm.

Some aggrieved residents, speaking in an interview with Adom News, said scores of property have been destroyed as the youth went on a rampage.

They, therefore, called on the IGP to beef up security in the Twifo Hemang township.