National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) are taking steps to exonerate themselves following the approval of six ministerial nominees of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

This comes after a backlash from the party leadership for defying their order.

Some of the NDC MPs, who were smart to take pictures of the ballot paper though voting was secret, are heaving a sigh of relief.

The latest to join is the MP for Amenfi Central constituency in the Western Region, Peter Kwakye-Ackah.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, the MP described himself as very lucky.

He said already some people are circulating on social media that he voted YES to approve the six ministers.

Ahead of the NDC parliamentary primaries, the Amenfi Central MP said he would have paid painfully if he had not taken a photo as evidence of his loyalty to the NDC.

“This is the second time people are accusing me of taking money to vote for government so this photo has cleared my name in my constituency,” Mr Kwakye-Ackah opined.

Play attached audio for more: