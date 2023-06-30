The 2023 Mid-Year Budget Review will be presented on Thursday, Thursday, July 27.

This will be done by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The presentation is in accordance with Section (28) of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (PFMA) Act 921.

The Act requires that the Finance Minister or any other minister designated by the President in the absence of the Finance Minister presents a Mid-Year Review to Parliament six months after the presentation of the main budget for that fiscal year.

The Majority Leader of Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, announced the date for the presentation on Friday, June 30, on the floor of Parliament.

Ahead of that, industry players have already asked the government to use the opportunity to remove some tax handles.

The taxes include the tax on sanitary pads amongst others.