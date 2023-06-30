AC Milan have signed midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea on four-year contract.

The two clubs did not disclose the fee involved but it has been reported that Milan will pay £15m plus add-ons.

The 27-year-old had been at Stamford Bridge since he was a youth player.

He has scored seven goals in 155 club appearances, winning two Premier League titles, the Europa League and the Uefa Super Cup.

The midfielder, who has 10 England caps, has also had loans at Crystal Palace and Fulham.

In a statement, Chelsea described Loftus-Cheek as “a dedicated professional and a friendly and popular person”, adding: “We wish Ruben the very best as he begins this next chapter in his career.”

Loftus-Cheek is among a number of players who have left Chelsea this summer as the west London club look to balance the books after a huge outlay last season.

Chelsea spent £600m last term and need to offload a number of first-team players to ease Financial Fair Play concerns.

The Blues have sold Kai Havertz to Arsenal and Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City this week and Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Mason Mount.

Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly have moved to Saudi Arabia with Al-Ahli, and N’Golo Kante has agreed a deal with fellow Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad.

Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko also left Chelsea as a free agent after spending last season on loan at AC Milan.