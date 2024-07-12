The Finance Minister is expected to present the 2024 Mid-Year Budget review on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

During the address, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam is expected to spell out the government’s economic policy for the rest of the financial year.

This was announced by Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh Dompreh on Friday, July 12.

Two weeks ago, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced the completion of the IMF Executive Board’s second review of Ghana’s US$3 billion, 36-month Extended Credit Facility (ECF) Arrangement.

Approved back in May 2023, this review was a critical checkpoint for the country.

The completion of this review meant an immediate disbursement of roughly $360 million, bringing Ghana’s total disbursements under the arrangement to about $1.6 billion.

At a subsequent press conference, Dr Amin Adam indicated that Ghana’s economy is demonstrating formidable signs of a comeback.