Secretary to the Independent Committee of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Kwame Botsio, says he has seen a copy of the apology statement from the running mate of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Matthew Opoku Prempeh over the alleged denigration of Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s achievements.

He clarified that, while he had not personally heard Dr Prempeh apologize, the apology was submitted in writing as permitted.

Dr Opoku Prempeh had declared that no president has developed the nation like President Akufo-Addo, including Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

He said this during his unveiling ceremony in Kumasi on Tuesday.

“Since independence from 1957 till today, we’ve not had any president that has helped Ghana like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. I say from 1957 till today, you can bring your Kwame Nkrumah… no President who has protected Ghana and moved the country forward like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” he explained.

Social media buzzed following the remarks, with many calling for an apology.

Speaking on JoyNews in response to the apology, the CPP official said, “However, this apology letter does not bear the signature or any other signature so to say we can respond adequately to it will be an exercise in futility”.

Mr Botsio said until there is a signed statement or Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh speaking to the issue, the CPP can respond appropriately.