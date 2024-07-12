Maiden Adom TV Sectorial Debate was held on Friday July 12, 2024.

Among the guests was former Energy Minister, John Abdulai Jinapor who is also the Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusagwu.

He said among other things that, the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government achieved significant feat in the energy sector.

During his presentation, Mr Jinapor outlined several key successes under the NDC government.

He also highlighted the economic conditions at the time the NDC left office, noting the economic stability achieved under their administration.

Below are infographics: