The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has declared an indefinite strike action following the National Pensions Regulatory Authority’s (NPRA) approval giving clearance to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), to proceed with its controversial plan to offload a 60% stake in four hotels to Bryan Acheampong’s Rock City Hotel.

According to the TUC Secretary General, Dr Yaw Baah, the Union does not understand why the NPRA would allow SSNIT to proceed with the deal without further engagement after it initially ordered SSNIT to halt the procedure.

As such, TUC has directed its members to lay down their tools effective Monday, July 15.

This decision was taken at an emergency meeting today, Friday, July 12.