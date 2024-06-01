A Tarkwa Circuit Court has sentenced a 24-year-old mason, who abducted and defiled a 14-year-old girl, to 16 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Francis Blay, who was charged with two counts of abduction and defilement, pleaded guilty.

The court presided over by Hathia Ama Manu convicted Blay on his own plea.

Prosecuting, Chief Superintendent of Police Alex Odonkor said the complainant, the elder sister of the victim, a school dropout and Blay all resided at New Atuabo, in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.

He said in 2023 the accused happened to be a friend to the victim’s family.

The court heard that on February 25, 2023, at about 18:30 hours, the complainant sent the victim to buy her camphor in a store opposite their house, but she did not return home with the item.

The prosecution said a search conducted by the complainant in their neighbourhood for her sister proved futile, and therefore reported the case to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) at Tarkwa on February 26, 2023.

Chief Superintendent Odonkor said an Extract of Occurrence was prepared for the complainant to be taken to radio stations in Tarkwa and Kumasi for announcements to be made so she could find the victim, but all to no avail.

On Monday, April 22, 2024, at about 1800 hours, the complainant had a phone call from a woman who introduced herself as Diana and said she lived at Esiama Kikam in the Western Region.

She then informed the complainant that the victim lived with Blay at Kikam and that she had just given birth and was finding it difficult to survive.

Chief Superintendent Odonkor said the complainant quickly informed the DOVVSU at Tarkwa, and with the help of police officers at Esiama, Blay was nabbed, and the victim was rescued together with her two-month-old baby.

The prosecution said during the investigation, the complainant pleaded with the police to let Blay refund the money she spent while searching for the victim and also to take care of the baby.

