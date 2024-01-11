An Adentan Circuit Court has sentenced a 39-year-old cleaner to 20 years imprisonment for having sex with a 13-year-old girl at Ashongman in Accra.

Ishmael Nyave, charged with defilement, pleaded guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah convicted Nyave on his own plea and sentenced him accordingly.

The court ordered the Social Welfare Department at Abokobi to observe the family of the victim for a probation period of 12 months.

The court further ordered that the accused person’s GH¢4,000 which he handed over to the Police should be given to the victim’s father to cater for her (victim).

The complainant is a carpenter who resides with the family including the victim at Ashongman, Accra, the prosecution led by Chief Inspector A Fosu, said

Prosecution said the victim was a 13-year-old Junior High School Student.

According to prosecution, the accused person resided in a rented apartment with his family adjacent to the victim’s house.

In August 2023, the victim went to fetch water behind her house and the accused person met her, lured her to his house, and had sex with her.

Prosecution said after the act, the victim, who was afraid, could not inform her parents.

On September 31, 2023, Nyave saw the victim and asked if she had had her menstruation. The victim informed the accused that she had not had her menstruation.

Prosecution said the accused person personally bought a pregnancy test kit and when the pregnancy test was conducted, it was confirmed that the victim was pregnant.

It said the victim confided in her elder sister who also informed their grandmother.

Prosecution said the grandmother in turn informed the complainant and a report was made to the Police and medical form was issued to the complainant to seek medical care.

The prosecution told the court that after the medical examination, it was found out that the victim was six weeks, two days pregnant.

The prosecution said when the accused was arrested, he admitted the offence in his cautioned statement.

