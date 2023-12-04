A 78-year-old ex-soldier, John Kwashie Ocloo has been jailed 12-years for defilement.

He was found guilty of defiling a 12-year-old girl at Teshie Nungua Estates in Accra.

It was the CF GBUC Circuit Court, which found him guilty and jailed him on November 28, 2023.

Ocloo had pleaded guilty to having sexual intercourse with a 12-year-old girl.

Facts

The prosecution told the Circuit Court that at about a month ago, Kwashie Ocloo reportedly saw the victim who was on an errand and tried to lure her into his apartment but the victim refused.

At another time, whiles the victim was on another errand, Kwashie Ocloo succeeded in luring her into his room with GH₵2 as an enticement.

The prosecution told the court that he had a sexual intercourse with the victim and repeated the act on three other occasions, using shea butter as a lubricant.

Some days later, the victim became sick and when her auntie, the complainant, interviewed her, she narrated the incident and mentioned Kwashie Ocloo as the one who had sex with her.

The complainant reported the case at the Domestic Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) at the Nungua Police Station.

A medical report confirmed the victim had been sexually assaulted, the police arrested Kwashie Ocloo and charged him accordingly.

The court after hearing the case convicted him accordingly.

The Unit Commander in charge of DOVSSU at the Kpeshie Division, Superintendent Mrs Christiana Asamoah expressed the hope that the punishment will serve as a deterrent to would be offenders that, no matter your age, if you get yourself involved in such cases, you will be punished.