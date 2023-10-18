Michael Tetteh, a factory hand has been sentenced to life imprisonment for stabbing Patrick Gyasi, an okada rider with a broken bottle during a fight.

This was after a seven-member jury returned a verdict of guilty on Tetteh, who was facing a charge of murder at the Accra High Court.

Tetteh stabbed the deceased at Oduman near Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region on June 16, 2017.

Background

The convict and the deceased were both residents of Oduman, near Amasaman in Accra.

On June 16, 2017, the deceased stopped at a place known as Otumfour Spot at Oduman.

The prosecution said while at the spot, the convict and one Taller also visited the spot around 2300 hours and accosted the deceased with words; “the other day while I was beating my child you insulted me and today you are here now.”

The prosecution said the deceased responded that he had no issue with the convict.

Afterwards, the convict fetched a fried yam seller’s log and attempted to hit Gyasi (deceased).

One Taller, Prosecution said overpowered Tetteh and took away the log and separated the deceased and the accused.

The prosecution said Tetteh then went home and brought a bottle which he hid in his pocket. On his return and without any provocation, Tetteh hit the head of Gyasi (deceased) and stabbed him in the neck and arm with the broken bottle.

The prosecution said Gyasi bled immensely and was rushed to the Oduman Health Centre but was transferred to the Amasaman Government Hospital, where he died.

On June 21, 2017, the Prosecutor said Tetteh ran away to his girlfriend at Asuboi in the Eastern Region, where he was nabbed.

A post mortem conducted on the deceased by one Dr Owusu Afriyie at the Police Hospital in Accra indicated that Gyasi died as a result of haemorrhagic shock and injury.

Watch the video below:

