Board Members of Hearts of Oak say they are not worried about the negative comments by the supporters.

According to them, the but remain focused on achieving their target.

The Board which is led by Dr Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe, Alhaji Brimah Akanbi and Vincent Sowah Odotei have come under intense pressure for what fans they is their consistent failure on and off the pitch.

Following the dismissal of Martin Koopman as the head coach of the club, fans of the club have also called for the dismissal of the Board Members.

However, at a press conference held on Monday, December 4 to address issues related to the club, the Board insisted that, they are not deterred by the negative comments made by the fans but are determined to achieve their target.

“The negative comments will not deter us from achieving what we have set for ourselves,” they told the press.

Hearts of Oak who sit 9th position on the league log with 16 points will face their sworn rivals, Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday 13 games on Sunday, December 10.

