A 26-year-old notorious thief, known as Alhaji, has been shot dead after he was allegedly caught stealing cocoa beans.

This unfortunate incident occurred at Agona Odobeng in the Central Region.

Reports suggest that, Alhaji had only been released from police custody two weeks for committing the same offense.

The Assembly Member for the area, Samuel Kwesi Essien in an interview on Adom News said this was not the first time the deceased had stolen cocoa beans from local farmers.

He indicated that, the suspect who shot the suspected thief has been apprehended and is currently in police custody assisting with the investigations.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Breman Asikuma Our Lady of Grace Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation.

Man, 40, allegedly shot dead at galamsey site at Nsuaem

Akufo-Addo on why he cannot sign Witchcraft, other Bills due to…

Full text: Prof Adei denies corruption allegations