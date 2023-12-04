Kofi Yeboah, a 40-year-old, also known as Ogaame, has been fatally shot at a galamsey site in Nsuaem no 2, located in the Bosome Freho district of Ashanti.

According sources, the police is yet to apprehend the suspect linked to the murder.

Yaa Kwantemaa, also known as Nana Ohemaa, the wife of the deceased, in an interview with Adom News revealed that, on the day of the incident, her husband returned home but later went back to the site.

When she tried to contact him and received no response, a lady informed her that her husband had been shot and killed.

Kwantemaa further disclosed that she has two children with the deceased.

Kwadwo Agyemang, Bretua Abusuapanin of Nsuayem no 2 and an uncle of the deceased, stated that Yeboah was reportedly transporting a quantity of gold to the house when he was killed.

He added that, a lady who was with Yeboah took his phone and informed the wife about the tragic incident, raising suspicions.

Mr. Agyemang urged the police to do a diligent work to bring the perpetrators of the crime to book.

