Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has cautioned the Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum to appear before the House by 12:30pm today, December 4, 2023, or face the Privileges Committee.

According to the Speaker, Dr Adutwum was to appear and brief the House on the decision for first year Senior High School (SHS) students to report in their respective schools today.

Addressing parliamentarian on Monday, Mr Bagbin said after an invitation letter was sent to the Ministry, he[Speaker] missed a call from Dr Adutwum.

The Speaker said he returned the call to officially communicate but the Minister did not answer of the calls.

In view of this, Speaker Bagbin has said the Ministry’s enforcement of the December 4, reporting date is an act of disrespect to the House since they are yet to be briefed.

Deputy Majority Leader, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, who agreed with the Speaker’s directives, insisted that, the Education Minister has no option than to appear before Parliament.

However, Okaikoi Central MP, Patrick Yaw Boamah said the Speaker’s warning to the Minister sets a bad precedent.

“It is wrong to announce the next line of action when the Minister has already expressed his readiness to come before the House,” he said.

