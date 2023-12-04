Board Members of Hearts of Oak have responded to the player selection allegation made by the former head coach of the club, Martin Koopman.

Koopman, 67, was appointed on a two-year deal before the start of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

However, the Dutch trainer who replaced Slavko Matic mutually parted ways with the club due to a bad run of results.

Koopman recorded only two wins and six goals scored in 10 Ghana Premier League matches.

Speaking to Ghanasportspage in an interview for the first time after he was sacked, Koopman alleged that, the Board Members prevented him from using seven key players due to their lack of commitment and dedication.

Responding to the allegations, Dr Nyaho-Nyaho-Tamakloe, Alhaji Akanbi and Vincent Sowah-Odotei in a press conference held on Monday, December 4 dismissed the claims by Koopman and insisted he was solely responsible for player selection and had used 28 players after week seven.

“We believe strongly that cooperation is what can give you good results,” the Board said.

“The Board finds Koopman’s statement very distasteful. The Board has never said to any coach or Koopman that he shouldn’t use the players he mentioned. Martin Koopman was solely in charge of player selection in the team. He was given full responsibility.

“We want to put on record that by the time we played our seventh league match, Koopman had used 28 players except two who were on the injury list” they stated.

Hearts of Oak after being kicked out of the MTN FA Cup suffered a 1-0 defeat against Aduana FC in the matchday 12 games of the Ghana Premier League which leave at the 9th position on the league log with 16 points.

The Phobians will hope to return to winning ways when they face Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday 13 games on Sunday, December 10.

