Hearts of Oak has announced the appointment of assistant coach Abdul Rahim Bashiru as their interim head coach.

This follows after the club mutually parted ways with head coach, Martin Koopman, on Monday after just four months in charge.

A statement on the club’s website said, “The Board of Accra Hearts of Oak has appointed the club’s assistant coach, Abdul Rahim Bashiru, as the acting head coach. His appointment takes immediate effect.

“Ahead of his appointment, Coach Bashiru had a very fruitful discussion with the management and thanked them for reposing confidence in him and promised to work for the betterment of the team.

The management reassured Abdul Rahim Bashiru of their maximum support.”

Bashiru’s first assignment will be against Accra Lions next Tuesday, 21st November 2023. The Ghana Premier League match day 11 game will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Martin Koopman replaced Slavko Matic and after 10 games into the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, the Phobians recorded two wins, two defeats and six draws which leave them at 11th on the league log with 12 points.

