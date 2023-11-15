Alan Kyerematen, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) recently left the party to establish his own movement.

During a campaign rally last week, he said the presidency and Vice Presidency should be considered a combined ticket.

According to Kyerematen, Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has nothing new to offer Ghanaians in the next four years.

Responding to Kyerematen’s claims on Peace FM, Nana Akomea, Managing Director of STC said Mr. Kyerematen’s assertions lack a solid foundation.

He argued that, if Kyerematen’s claims were accurate, the Ghanaian electorate wouldn’t have elected Vice Presidents John Evans Atta Mills and John Dramani Mahama to the presidency on two occasions.

He pointed out that, amidst strong competition, NPP delegates overwhelmingly voted for Vice President Bawumia to succeed President Akufo-Addo, contradicting Kyerematen’s views.

To support his argument, Mr. Akomea cited voting patterns in the USA and some other African countries, emphasizing that there’s nothing wrong with electing someone who has previously served as Vice President to become President.

He cited Presidents of Kenya and Tanzania, President Joe Biden of the United States and Goodluck Jonathan of Nigeria as examples.

Nana Akomea rather urged the leader of Movement for Chathe nge to focus on his core message rather than casting shadows at Dr. Bawumia.

In his view Dr. Bawumia would soon outline his vision and action plan, which will define his candidacy and propel him to victory in December 2024.