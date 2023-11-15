Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott says they are aware of the competitive nature of the World Cup qualifiers but remain prepared to record wins in their first two games.

Having missed the 2022 World Cup through an injury, Wollacott has made a return to the squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana will face Madagascar on Friday, November 17 at the Baba Yara Stadium before facing Comoros four days later at the Stade de Moroni.

Speaking on his arrival in Ghana, Wollacott told Sahara Football, “It feels very good to be back. I was struggling with injury but I feel good and happy to be back.”

Asked how difficult he expects the 2026 World Cup qualifiers to be, the goalkeeper said, “If you remember the last it was a difficult journey and we know what to expect so we taking these games very seriously but I am sure we will get the victories.”

The Black Stars on Tuesday left Accra for Kumasi and held their first training behind closed doors. The team is expected to hold their second training later today without the fans.

Kick-off for the Ghana v Madagascar game has been scheduled at 16:00GMT.

