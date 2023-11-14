The Black Stars have touched down in Kumasi ahead of their first FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifying encounter this weekend.

The players left Accra on Tuesday morning after opening camp on Monday.

15 players opened camp with Nurudeen Abdulai of Medeama SC and Leicester City attacker getting a late call-up to replace Abdul Mumin and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Richard Ofori, and Ernest Nuamah among other players have all teamed up with the rest of the team after failing to join the team on Monday.

The team will hold their first training session at 16:00GMT behind closed doors.

The Black Stars of Ghana will face Madagascar scheduled for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Ghana will later take on Comoros in Moroni on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Having failed to impress in the international friendly games against Mexico and USA, the Black Stars will hope to return to winning ways.