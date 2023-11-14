Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum has revealed that, coach Chris Hughton has assured to improve the performance of the Black Stars.

The recent performance of the senior national team raised eyebrows having suffered back-to-back defeats against Mexico and USA in the October international friendly games.

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros, Hughton, who is on a 21-month deal met the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) last week.

According to Asante Twum, the former Premier League manager admitted that, the team has not been performing due to various reasons but vowed to improve the team.

“When Chris Hughton met the Executive Council, he gave reasons why the team has not been performing. He is aware that the team has not been good,” he said in an interview Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show.

“He told the ExCO that after the World Cup in Qatar, he has not been able to get the full complement of the team. Mohammed Salisu, Kofi Kyereh, and other key players have been out due to various degrees of injuries.

“When we play at Kumasi we struggle to win games because of the lack of first-team players in the squad.

“Even in the game against Mexico and the USA, you could see the players that were invited but above all, he has assured the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the ExCO that he will improve the results and get the needed results,” he added.

Ghana will take on Madagascar in their first Group I game at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, November 17 before flying to Comoros for the second game on November 21.

Meanwhile, Chris Hughton who has come under pressure recently is expected to lead the team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations next year in Ivory Coast.

