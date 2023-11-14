Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum has explained why Andre Ayew was named in Black Stars squad for their 2026 World Cup qualifying games.

The 33-year-old was left out of Black Stars squad for the October international friendly games against Mexico and the USA.

However, Andre, who was clubless was named in the final 25-man squad for the game against Madagascar and Comoros in the first two games of the World Cup qualifiers.

According to Asante Twum, the former Swansea City and West Ham United attacker what it takes to supervise and urge the young players.

“Per the current squad, the senior players in the team are Daniel Amartey, Jordan Ayew, and Richard Ofori and there are not many so if you need someone who has the experience to urge the younger ones on, I think there is any other aside Andre Ayew,” he said.

Andre Ayew, who has been clubless since leaving Nottingham Forest in July on Saturday, November 11 made a return to France to sign for Le Havre for the rest of the season as a free agent.

The Black Stars will host Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium on November 17 before travelling to face Comoros on November 21.

