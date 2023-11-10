Chris Hughton, the head coach of the Black Stars says he is focused on the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers later this month.

Ghana will open their Mundial qualifiers against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium on November 17 before hosting Comoros on November 21 at the Stade de Moroni.

The former Premier League gaffer speaking to BBC Africa said the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations is huge but his focus is on the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

He also admitted that, the performances of the Black Stars has not been ideal but he is determined to turn their fortunes around through hard work and commitment.

“My role as a coach of the Black Stars is to get the best results and best performance from the team. You can’t always get but what you can always do is to learn from your previous experience whether it’s good or bad.

“Ultimately, I will work as hard as I always do to try to get things the best way we can. It’s wonderful and great to want to talk about the AFCON but sometimes for coaches, it’s difficult because we have two important World Cup qualification games before the tournament.

“If your concentration is too far off that then you can take your eye off what is at this moment the most important thing. The most important thing at this moment is the two World Cup qualification games,” he said.

Chris Hughton’s interview with BBC arrives at a time when wide rumours have travelled in the Ghanaian media space that the Ghana Football Association is planning on dismissing him.

The 64-year-old was expected to be sacked today but government has kicked against GFA’s request to part ways with the former Newcastle United trainer.

READ ALSO