Ghana deputy skipper, Thomas Partey is likely to miss the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

The 30-year-old has been ruled out for the rest of the year with a muscle injury he suffered at the training grounds.

Partey has not featured for Arsenal after featuring in Ghana’s two friendly games against Mexico and USA in October.

However, on Thursday, reports emerged that, the midfielder has suffered a new setback as he underwent a medical procedure on a thigh injury which will keep him out for the rest of the year.

The latest report also means Partey could also miss the AFCON.

The Arsenal man has already been ruled out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros later this month.

He was left out of Chris Hughton’s 25-man squad for the two games.

For Arsenal, Partey will miss league games against Burnley, Brentford, Wolves, Luton Town, Aston Villa, and Liverpool among other games.

He is also expected to be out of the Champions League games against RC Lens and PSV.

The 30-year-old’s last game for Arsenal also came in the 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League a month ago.

