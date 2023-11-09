Andre Ayew has made a return to the Black Stars for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.

The 33-year-old was left out of Ghana’s squad for the October friendly games.

However, in Chris Hughton’s 25-man squad for the games, the former Al Sadd forward has been named in the squad list.

Ghana will take on Madagascar and Comoros later this month in Group I of the African qualifiers for the 2026 Mundial.

The squad has three goalkeepers including Joseph Wollacott who has returned to the squad after recovering from his injury.

Baba Rahman misses out on the squad while Kasim Nuhu Adams also makes a return to the squad.

Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Kudus, and the Ayew brothers are all in the squad.

As reported earlier, Thomas Partey has been left out of the squad due to a muscle injury.

Squad below:

The game between Ghana and Madagascar is scheduled to be played on November 17 at the Baba Yara Stadium before travelling to face Comoros on November 21 at Stade de Moroni.