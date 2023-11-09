Actress, Lydia Forson has waded into the ongoing political discussions about the viability of the ruling party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

She questioned the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) choice of flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.

Barely a week ago, over 240,000 delegates elected Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer.

He polled 61% votes to lead the party to ‘break the 8’.

This endorsement, Lydia said is delusional considering Dr Bawumia’s subpar record for the past seven years.

Lydia Forson said Dr Bawumia is a part of the current economic crisis Ghana as his status as an economist hasn’t been put to full use.

The NPP making Bawumia their flag-bearer is so intriguing to me.



How are you presenting a candidate people believe to be a part of the current economic crises we’re facing?



It’s giving ‘delulu’or bold.



Either way I can’t wait to see the showdown in 2024,should be interesting — miss forson (@lydiaforson) November 9, 2023

Lydia Forson looks forward to which party will give the ultimate showdown in 2024.

Her comments have spiraled into a full-blown discussion on social media, with majority siding with her stance.

