Actress Lydia Forson has called out an overly concerned fan who left an unflattering comment about her state of being childless.

The female advocate, who turns 39 this year, is neither married nor a mother, for which she has been put on chopping boards by ‘womb watchers’.

In this case, a woman who identified herself as her fan and professed massive love for her in her Dm’s, said she is unhappy with her decision to remain child-free.

She wrote, “Lady Lydia. ..You are a woman of substance and I would love to see you have at least a child to carry on your legacy. You can decide not to marry, but please give the world at least one child.”

Lydia, who was obviously taken aback at the message, said she was more concerned at the time it was sent than it’s content.

She found it hard to believe the said fan had sleepless night thinking about her womb in the hours of 12:43am.

Though admitting the message was quite polite, she said she made it public so that netizens would believe celebrities have no private life.

She retorted that emotional intelligence should teach such trolls disguised as fans that babies are not bought online for her to simply cop one, nor do they guarantee an endless legacy.

She pleaded for fans to stop policing women’s wombs and touching on sensitive aspects of people’s lives, especially those they have no direct relations with.

I’m only sharing this here so people who send/say this daily understand that this is NOT love.



Love will have the emotional intelligence to know that babies are NOT bought on Amazon; nor do they guarantee your legacy lives on.



Stop policing women’s wombs. ✋🏾 pic.twitter.com/xVu65aMfzj — miss forson (@lydiaforson) March 10, 2023

