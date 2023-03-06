Former First Lady, Lordina Mahama, is 60 years old today, March 6, 2023.

Ahead of the day, a surprise party was held on Sunday by loved ones and church members at the Ringway Assemblies of God, Accra, where she fellowships with her family.

Credit: John Dramani Mahama Facebook.

Flanked by her husband, former President John Mahama and two of her children, Farida and Sharaf, as well as other congregants, she marked her day in style.

Credit: John Dramani Mahama’s Facebook page.

Mr Mahama took to his Facebook page to share photos from the adorable moment.

Mrs Mahama was presented with a gold and green themed cake, a bouquet of red roses, a citation and a birthday card.

Credit: John Dramani Mahama’s Facebook page

The celebrant, who could not hide her joy at the sight and love showered her, was almost in tears as she stood before the church during service for prayers and to receive her gifts.

Credit: John Dramani Mahama’s Facebook page.

