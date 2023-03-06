Deputy Asante Kotoko coach, Orlando Wellington, says his side was cheated after losing to Hearts of Oak in the match-day 20 game.

In a game that doubled as the President’s Cup, Konadu Yiadom scored the only goal of the game in the 57th minute as the home side secure all three points at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Porcupines Warriors protested for a penalty in the closing stages of the game but the referee ruled it out.

However, Wellington, speaking after the game, said Konadu Yiadom’s goal shouldn’t have counted because the defender was offside, and Kotoko deserved a penalty.

“Hearts of Oak’s goal against us was an offside. They scored an offside goal and the referee denied us a clear penalty,” said Wellington after the defeat.

Hearts of Oak who went on to lift the President’s Cup trophy after the final whistle have gotten back into the top four with 31 points. They are now above Kotoko on goal difference.

The Phobians will look to climb further up when they visit Bibiani to engage Gold Stars at the Duns Park on Sunday, March 12.