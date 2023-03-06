The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has called on Ghanaians to recommit to the ideals of democracy which hinge on freedom and justice.

According to him, as Ghana marks its 66th Independence from colonial rule, Ghanaians must pause and reflect on the journey so far.

“This is a time for us to reflect on the progress we have made as a nation and to recommit ourselves to the ideals of democracy, freedom and justice for which our forefathers fought.

“We must also remember those who paid the ultimate price for our independence and pledge never to take our freedoms for granted,” Mr Bagbin admonished in a solidarity message.

Speaker Bagbin added: “As this year also marks the 30th anniversary of the Parliament of Ghana under the Fourth Republican constitution, we must pause and reflect on the journey, thus, far.

“Let us work together to build a stronger, more prosperous Ghana that will be a source of pride for all its citizens. Happy Independence Day!”