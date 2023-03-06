Former First Lady, Lordina Mahama, is 60 years today, March 6, 2023.

To mark the important day and milestone, former President Mahama has shared some beautiful photos on Facebook to wish his wife a happy birthday.

Mr Mahama has appreciated his wife for being with him every step of the way in their life journey.

To Mr Mahama, his lovely wife has been a rock with whom he has braved stormy seas together.

He wrote; Thanks for the good times and the not too good times. You’ve stayed by my side through thick and thin. We have braved the stormy seas together. You’ve been my rock.

It’s your great day today and I celebrate you. Age is just a number. Enjoy your birthday and live many more years in good health.

Lordina my wife, my love and my friend! Wishing you a happy 60th birthday.

The elated husband backed his sweet words with adorable photos in which Mrs Mahama served fashion goals in black and red gowns.

Credit: John Dramani Mahama Facebook.

Mr Mahama’s post has attracted goodwill messages for the celebrant.