Former First Lady, Lordina Mahama, through the Lordina Foundation, has donated Christmas goodies to six orphanages across the country.

This is an annual charity activity for Mrs Mahama who has been supporting these orphanages, not only at Christmas but at other times during the year.

The beneficiaries are the Osu Children’s Home, the Christ Faith Foster Home at Fafraha, Tamale Children’s Home, Anfaani Children’s Home in Tamale, Bethesda Children’s Home and Frank May Children’s Home, both in Techiman.

Another beneficiary is the Gambaga Witches Camp.

ALSO READ:

Mrs Mahama presented items ranging from toiletries, provisions, bags of rice, water among others.