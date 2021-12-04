Gospel musician Diana Antwi Hamilton has set tongues wagging with her recent social media activity.

This was after she posted a photo which featured former Second Lady, Lordina Mahama.

The photo saw her rock a black top on blue jeans with a yellow wrapped around her waist.

Mrs Mahama, on the other hand, wore a blue-black dress with a white flowery design at the front and her short pink dyed hair.

The duo gave off their beautiful smiles as they pose for the camera with Mrs Mahama’s arm around Mrs Hamilton’s shoulder.

The musician took to her social media pages to post the photo, stating they met at the Airport.

According to her, they spent time together for a little chit-chat.

Posting the photo, she wrote: Guess who I met at the airport? Former First Lady @lordinad.mahama. Thanks for spending time to talk to me. Your motherly advice resonated well with me. God bless you.

Fans and followers, after sighting the post, have expressed massive love for them.