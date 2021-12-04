Forbes has named Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo as the ‘African Person of the Year 2021.’

According to the pan Africa media company, President Akufo-Addo has repositioned the country in the global marketplace as one reliant on its own resources and strengths.

The outfit announced the award in a post on its Twitter official page.

Forbes also posted the front cover of the magazine which had President Akufo-Addo beam with smiles embossed on it.

