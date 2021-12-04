Actress and Instagram model, Moesha Babinoti Boduong‘s recent social media activity has got social media users talking.

The once bubbly actress has been off social media for the past four months due to a battle with depression.

However, it seems she is bouncing back stronger and better by the day.

In the new video, Mo, as she is affectionately called, was seen cruising in town with her brother who happens to be celebrating her birthday.

The actress, who is super excited over the milestone in the video, wished him a happy birthday as she passionately kisses his cheek.

The video has welcomed goodwill messages and prayers for the celebrant amid the expression of massive love for Moesha.

Watch the video below: