An audiotape of Ghanaian socialite and actress, Moesha Buodong, which has gone viral, has restored hope in fans about her recovery.

Miss Boduong recently announced that she had repented and was going to be a born-again Christian after finding Christ.

Since the time of her repentance, the actress has been facing challenges including issues with her mental health.

But in the audio, which was a conversation with socialite Ayisha Modi, it appears she has got better and stronger as she spoke with a renewed spirit.

She couldn’t hold herself when she expressed gratitude to Miss Modi and all who have supported her through these trying times.

She told her how much she was craving for sausage, chicken, and goat meat every day.

READ ON:

Admitting she is now poor, Miss Buodong indicated her body is now the temple of God and will go all out to evangelise as she gets better.

She went on to sound a message of caution to her about her reactions to issues, adding that anger can be destructive.

Listen to Moesha in the audio below: