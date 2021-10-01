It’s of popular knowledge that drinking hot water has a long list of benefits, however frequent intake has several side effects.

Most people think drinking hot water is one of the best ways to stay healthy. This is totally untrue.

Some people drink hot water frequently for several reasons like the weather of a place or health conditions, but it can be harmful to your health. It’s more advisable to take warm water over a hot one.

This article will show you some of the side effects of drinking hot water too frequently.

1. Contains lots of contaminants

Most people think hot water is very pure but it’s not completely true. If you’re taking your hot water from the tap, there’s a higher possibility that it has been contaminated.

This is because hot water dissolves contaminants than cold water. If the pipes are too old and rusty, lead particles are likely to mix with the water that flows through the pipes.

It’s advisable to use a kettle to boil your water for safety.

2. Cause imbalance of water concentration in the body

Studies have proven that 55-65% of the body system contains water. Drinking water is healthy as it hydrates the body and flushes out some toxins in the body.

Drinking hot water frequently, even when you’re not thirsty can cause an imbalance in the concentration of water in the body. Thereby causing dehydration.

3. Sleep disorder

Too much consumption of hot water causes an imbalance in your sleep. Avoid drinking hot water before going to bed as it would disrupt your sleep with frequent urination.

4. Puts pressure on the kidney

The kidney has a strong capillary system that flushes excess water and toxins out of the body. Drinking too much hot water will put pressure on the kidneys by increasing the pace at which it functions.

Since drinking hot water causes dehydration, the kidney is at risk. It would also increase the workload of the kidney, thereby leading to the overworking of this organ.

This will eventually affect your kidneys.

5. Internal scalds/burns

Frequent consumption of hot water can cause internal scalding at the linings of organs in the body system. Hot water can easily burn pr injure your lips, inner linings of the mouth and tongue.

Ensure you check the temperature of the water before drinking. It’s better consumed warm than hot.