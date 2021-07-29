The family of actress and socialite, Moesha Boduong, has asked all and sundry to give her a break over her ‘spiritual awakening’ and recent predicament.

According to them, the numerous commentaries on her situation must cease to offer her time to heal.

“We are pleading with all persons to please allow her time from gossip, bad-mouthing, social media bickering and negative talking to find herself.

“Let’s let Moesha ‘heal’ peacefully and let’s give her space from all networks to enable a new, positively fulfilling and effective beginning for her,” the family pleaded in a statement.

The family said they support the decision she has taken and will support her in any positive way to help her find her real self.

Miss Boduong, for weeks now, has dominated the news after she renounced her ‘old life’ to embrace Christ.

A conversion that has been met with mixed reactions on social and in the traditional media.

“No matter what happened or where Moesha has been and no matter who she has ‘used’ or ‘offended’, we believe that there comes a time in life when realisation sets in or a time when you ‘wake up’ from your past and try to make good your life,” part of the statement read.

ALSO READ:

Read the full statement below: